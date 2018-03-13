German companies’ delay in investing in Iran to cost them

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Boroujerdi told German ambassador to Tehran that German companies will lose if they procrastinate investing in Iran.

“In the past years, good parliamentary relations have been established between the two countries (of Iran and Germany), and we hope that in the coming age, we witness further strengthening and further development of parliamentary dialogue and consultations,” said the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi.

The Iranian lawmaker made the remarks on Tuesday while meeting with German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Michael Klor-Berchtold in Tehran.

Referring to the importance of strengthening the economic and commercial relations between Iran and Germany, the Iranian senior legislator voiced regret that the volume of foreign trade between Iran and Germany is not proportional to the capacities of the two countries.

“The German companies' procrastination to enter the Iranian market is harmful for them, because companies from other countries will win their places in this market,” warned the Iranian senior MP from Boroujerd Constituency.

“We are aware of the need for parliamentary talks, so the German embassy in Iran will try to strengthen such interactions,” said the German envoy to Tehran, for his part.

