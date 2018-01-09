US always after separatist policies in Iraq

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian Leader’s Aide on International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati said that Iran and the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq have a long history of friendly relations.

Iranian Leader’s Aide on International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati met with the Leader of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Humam Hamoudi where he said “we have always been willing to meet with our brothers from the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq and there is a long history of friendly relations and cooperation between Iran and the Council.”

“Iran, Iraq relations are no doubt strategic and while Ba’ath Party held power, the two nations had good relations which have been maintained and strengthened since then,” he added.

Velayati felicitated Iraq on achieving continuous public, security victories and said “I thank God that the land of Iraq was wiped from the stigma of terrorists.”

For his part, the Leader of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Humam Hamoudi discussed recent victories and pointed to Iran’s role with respect to al-Quds and the US policies.

Hamoudi discussed the upcoming Parliamentary elections in Iraq and added that National Iraqi Alliance has engaged in constructive discussions concerning election.

Humam Hamoudi stressed the fact that the US has always been after pursuing separatist policies in Iraq and added “the US attempted to divide Iraq into three Shia, Kurdish and Sunni parts. They failed, however, since in that time dividing Iraq was to the detriment of the US. Therefore, they decided to postpone their plans.”

“The US is also after disintegrating Syria and separating the Kurdish vicinity from it. They want to make plans for the future of Syria. However, just like they failed to do so about Iraq, they will remain unsuccessful in their attempts in Syria,” he added.

