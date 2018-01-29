Govt. keen on restoring normal life to Deir Ezzor soon

DEIR EZZOR, Jan. 29 (MNA) –Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Ali Ghanem , said that the government is keen on restoring normal life to Deir Ezzor province and continuing the work and projects in it.

Chairing a ministerial delegation during a work visit to Deir Ezzor on Sunday, Minister Ghanem added that 27 vital projects are currently underway.

The delegation, which also comprised Health Minister, Dr. Nizar Yazigi, and Social Affairs and Labor Minister, Rima Qadiri, inspected the implemented works in framework of the reconstruction process and the rehabilitation of infrastructure in the province.

The Ministers visited a number of schools which have been rehabilitated and inspected the works which have been implemented in them in a step towards putting them into service soon.

The delegation was briefed on the ongoing rehabilitation works which spread across the province.

For his part, Health Minister said that the required sums have been allocated for rehabilitating health centers and establishing medical centers in the areas which have been liberated by the Syrian Arab Army.

He added that work is underway for rehabilitating all the health institutions in the province.

SANA/MNA