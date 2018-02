TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The United Nations Security Council unanimously votes in favor of a resolution demanding a 30-day truce in Syria 'without delay' to allow aid access and medical evacuations.

The resolution was adopted on by 15 votes to none, after several delays and a flurry of last-minute negotiations.

“It would be naïve to think that internal Syrian questions can be solved by a resolution,” said Russia’s Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia.

He added that Russia had “supported the intentions” behind the document, but stresses that a ceasefire was not possible “without agreement from warring parties.”