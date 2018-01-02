Tehran to host art gallery of 100 athletic stars

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Portraits of 100 Iranian athletic stars painted by 100 artists will go on display at an art gallery at Sa’adabad complex in Tehran.

The exhibition entitled “100 Athlete Stars & 100 Iranian Artists” is the third event of this kind aimed at introducing national prominent figures to the audience. For the first time, the event is organized to introduce Iranian athletes by displaying 137 portraits at an art gallery at Sa’adabad complex.

According to the organizer of the event, Hiva Pashaei, the aim of the gallery is to pay respect and tribute to notable Iranian athletes.

The “100 Athlete Stars & 100 Iranian Artists” art gallery consists of 137 portraits of 104 athletes painted by 100 artists.

The gallery will be inaugurated on Friday in the presence of various athletes and artists at the Museum of Fine Arts of Sa’adabad cultural and historical complex.

MS/4188909