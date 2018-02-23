Iran working closely with Syria to de-escalate situation in Ghouta

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – On a trip to London, UK Seyed Abbas Araghci told Iranian TV that Iran and Syria are closely working to bring calm back to parts of the Arab country which have witnessed renewed violence as a result of increased terrorist activities during the past days.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who is on a trip to the United Kingdom told Iranian Press TV on Thursday that “we are trying to see how we can de-escalate this new tension and how we can assist people on the ground who are suffering from this conflict.”

According to the English-Language Press TV report, after losing most of the Syrian territories in their control, militants are now largely concentrated in Eastern Ghouta, an area they have been using to launch mortar attacks on the Syrian capital Damascus.

Syrian government forces have been pounding terrorist positions in the area to retake it and free a large number of civilians trapped there and struggling with malnutrition and lack of basic medical supplies.

