Criminals unable to change facts by circus shows

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Shamkhani Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that warmongers and criminal intruders cannot change the facts about Yemen with their false media propaganda and mockery display of iron parts as shown by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in recent Munich Security Conference.

Shamkhani made the above remark in a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo late Wednesday.

The two sides conferred on the bilateral, regional and international cooperation and strategies to promote security in the region.

Shamkhani pointed to the widespread opportunities and capacities of the two countries for increasing level of cooperation in the political, economic, defensive and tourism fields and reiterated, “actual fighting against terrorism and confronting with this ill phenomenon in the global level is the main objective of the two countries of Iran and Spain, the issue of which has been taken into serious consideration.”

He pointed to the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said, “Iran’s nuclear deal is an important test for Europe in the field of showing its full commitments to this significant document inked in the international arena.”

Europe has not shown its full commitments on JCPOA, he said, adding, “we have repeatedly reiterated that if JCPOA did not secure our benefit, there would be no need to follow it properly.”

In conclusion, Shamkhani praised the position of European countries in opposing the illegal decision of US in relocation of its embassy to Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and added, “the Zionist regime has been struggling to fuel flames of tension in the region with its attack on territorial integrity of Syria and Lebanon, so that EU is expected to take legal action in this respect decisively.”

For his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo pointed to the key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in confronting with terrorists in the region and emphasized, “all countries should roll up their sleeves in order to restore peace and security in the whole region.”

Approaches taken by European countries with Iran especially after the implementation of JCPOA is to expand joint cooperation and develop investment in infrastructural sectors comprehensively in order to attain a long-term economic relationship, he ended.

