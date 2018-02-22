Europe’s understanding of Iran foreign policy ‘better than US’

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Leader’s Senior Advisor in the International Affairs Ali-Akbar Velayati said, “Europe’s understanding of Iran’s foreign policy is better than the US, so that they [European countries] will come to this conclusion gradually that should adopt necessary strategies in this respect.”

He pointed to his recent meeting with the Dutch and Spanish foreign minister in Tehran and said, “the two foreign ministers of Spain and the Netherlands acknowledged that Islamic Republic of Iran is an important power in the region, so that Iran can restore peace and security to the whole region confidently.”

Today, all officials in the European countries in their meeting the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran confess that Iran has been turned into a regional powerhouse and request Iran to help restore peace and security in the region as it managed to act successfully in fighting against ISIL terrorist groups, Leader’s top advisor maintained.

Given the above issue, it seems that Europe’s understanding of Iran’s foreign policy is much better than the US, he said, adding, “after a while, European countries will comprehend to take logical decision in this respect.”

To conclude his remarks, he said, “after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, we have witnessed salient progress of science and technology in the country in a way that more than 40,000 scientific articles were published after the Islamic Revolution which cannot be compared to pre-Islamic Revolution period.”

