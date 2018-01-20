Freezing Iranian accounts in China, sheer 'misunderstanding'

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Vice Chairman of Iran and China Joint Chamber of Commerce Majid-Reza Hariri pointed to the blocking Iranian accounts in China as a “sheer misunderstanding” and said, “effective steps have been taken in this regard in order to solve pertinent problem.”

Speaking in his weekly press briefing among reporters, Hariri referred to the upcoming Iran and China Business Forum and said, “nowadays, the news of improper situation has gone rival with regard to Iran and china relationship especially in most websites which is the other way round.”

He pointed to the amicable and friendly relationship between Iran and China and added, “there is a deep-rooted tie between Iran and China which dates back to many years ago.”

He put the economic growth rate between Iran and China in 11 months of the current year at about 25 percent in a way that 22.5 percent of Iran’s nonoil goods are exported to China.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hariri pointed to the freezing Iranian accounts in China and said, “as mentioned in a above, Iran and China have established a very intimate relationship since many years ago and such problem was formed according to a misunderstanding merely and nothing else.”

In response to a question on sidelining Iran from Silk Road projects by Chinese government and said, “it is not true, so that Iran must take advantage of its projects optimally. For example, electrification of Tehran-Mashhad Railway, valued at $1.7 billion, is one of the salient projects which was put into operation within the framework of Silk Road projects with very low-interest finance.”

In conclusion, Hariri said that Iran and China Business Forum will be held on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2018 in Tehran and added, “in this prestigious forum, we intend to open a new chapter of promoting trade and business tie between the two countries of Iran and China.”

