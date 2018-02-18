Four vessels docked at Chabahar Port since inauguration

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Chief Executive of Ports and Maritime Organization (MPO) Mohammad Rastad said that a number of four ships, carrying wheat, sugar, chemical fertilizer and steel, have taken berth in Chabahar Port since the inauguration of first phase of expansion project of Bandar Shahid Beheshti.

In an interview with MNA correspondent on the distribution of domestic cargo in ports of the country, he added, “with the coordination made in this regard, distribution of domestic cargo will be done via sea, so that Bandar Shahid Rajaei operates in the form of containerized hub in the country.”

Liners have taken berth in Shahid Rajaei Port, he said, adding, “then, goods are transported to the other ports using these feeder vessels.”

The deputy minister of roads reiterated, “infrastructures of ports of the country according to this pattern is on the verge of development, so that suitable ways have been provided for transporting cargoes and goods from liners to Shahid Rajaei Port.”

Implementation of this pattern has been put atop agenda of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) in order to strengthen goods transportation between main and access ports, the deputy roads minister added.

Presence of Indians in this port can be effective in the field of attraction of vessel and goods in this significant port, he opined.

He said, “latest situation of Sanchi oil tanker, which was collided with a Chinese bulk carrier, is under scrutiny. presently, we are evaluating the outcome of the accident. If completed, its results would be announced briefly.”

