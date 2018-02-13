French elites meet Parl. Speaker Special Aide News ID: 4226505 - Tue 13 February 2018 - 16:58 Politics TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – A group of French elites met and held talks with Parliament Speaker Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday. The two sides exchanged information on a series of relevant issues in the international level. MA/4226261 Related News Bpifrance voices readiness to finance Iran’s economic projects France urged to make decision over JCPOA, independently from US Tags France Iran's Parliament Comment * Name Email or Website * Your Comment * Please enter the correct answer 7 + 5 =
