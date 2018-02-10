Uzbek FM to meet with Zarif today

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday in Tehran.

The talks will cover a range of topics related to bilateral cooperation, regional developments and international issues.

The visit of the Uzbek foreign minister comes as the two senior diplomats previously met in Samarkand on the sidelines of the international conference for security and sustainable development in central Asia.

During the meeting back in November, Zarif and Kamilov exchanged views on the new chapter of cooperation, including easing of customs restrictions next to banking, commercial and transit cooperation as well as collaboration in the fields of science and technology, beside the tripartite cooperation in the sphere of rail transport.

