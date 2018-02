TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters in Russia on Wednesday that he will visit Tehran on April 8-9, 2018 to enhance parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Duma Speaker told reporters that Iran and Russia have effective parliamentary relations, for that reason he would travel to Iran after the presidential elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan, ITAR-TASS quoted Volodin as saying.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Russian Duma Speaker last met with each other in Saint Petersburg in Russia back in October.

