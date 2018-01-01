Russian politician calls for keeping Iran-Russia coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Sergey Nikolayevich Baburin, the former Vice Speaker of the Russian State Duma, said in an interview on Monday that Iran and Russia should keep continuing their cooperation.

“The continuation of Iran-Russia cooperation is important for strengthening the peace and tranquility of the Middle East and the Caspian Sea Region, and this cooperation has always been peace-making,” said Sergey Nikolayevich Baburin, the former Vice Speaker of the Russian State Duma.

The Russian politician made the remarks on Monday in an interview with Iran’s state-owned news agency IRNA.

“Iran and Russia are playing bold roles in countering the security challenges of the region, especially terrorism, and thanks to efforts of these two countries terrorism has failed spreading into Caspian Sea Region and the Caucasus,” asserted Mr. Baburin.

He described the current situation in the Middle East as the state of anarchy and no rule, which could have spread to Caspian Sea and the Caucasus regions if it was not for the efforts of Iran and Russia.

“Iran and Rusia played a significant role in Syria where terrorists hit the Arab country seven years ago and Turkey later joined this coalition and the trilateral partnership has changed the situation in Syria now,” noted the Russian politician.

