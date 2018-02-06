US plots against Iran, Turkey, Russia: Erdogan

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Erdogan said US should leave the Syrian city of Manbij adding that Americans must have calculations against Turkey, Iran or maybe Russia.

Speaking at a parliamentary group meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara, Erdogan criticized the US for not fulfilling its promises in Syria.



"They [the US] told us that they would leave Manbij, but why are you still there now?" Erdogan said, adding that the US placed terrorist PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) in Manbij, reported Daily Sabah.



The president reiterated once again that Turkey will go there to liberate the city from terrorists and return it to its rightful owners.



He highlighted that Turkey does not have any occupation intentions unlike the US, which has been in Afghanistan and Iraq for over 15 years.



"Why does the US continue to send weapons to northern Syria even after ISIL has been cleared? Why are you still here, why do these [weapons] still arrive? You must have calculations against Turkey, Iran or maybe Russia," he added.



He noted that Turkey will take necessary measures regarding the delivery of weapons by the U.S. to YPG terrorists in Syria.