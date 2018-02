TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – According to a report released by Turkish economic institute, Turkey's import from Iran mounted to 59% in 2017.

The report also states a 34% slump in Turkey's 2017 exports to Iran from $ 4.69 billion year-on-year, while the country's imports from Iran saw a dramatic 34% rise from $4.96 to $3.25 billion compared to last year, mainly because of increasing oil and gas prices in recent months.

Iran has been the 12th exporter to Turkey during the year sharing 3.2% of Turkey's all imports.

