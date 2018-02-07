Fire extinguished at Iran Energy Ministry building after 48hrs

TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – Firefighters have managed to extinguish the fire that was ablaze at an Energy Ministry Building in downtown Tehran since Monday, Fire Department spokesman said Wednesday.

Spokesman for Fire Fighting and Safety Services Organization of Tehran Jalal Maleki said Wednesday that the fire at an Energy Ministry building located near Valiasr Sq. in downtown Tehran, has been extinguished after 48 hours.

The eight-storey office building caught fire at 10 am Monday due to what was later revealed to be the malfunction of a fire extinguisher which activated automatically and began discharging dry powder accompanied by heat on documents and papers in the archives. The heat caused papers to catch fire.

Maleki went on to add that the fire has been finally extinguished and firefighters are now removing the fire stains and carrying out safety measures.

Due to the fact that the location of fire was four floors beneath the ground floor, it was very difficult for firefighters to reach the area.

On Tuesday, Mohammad Ali Najafi, Mayor of Tehran, said there was a possibility for the collapse of a part or the whole building due to the cracks appearing on the entrance to the parking lot. Later in the day, Hojjat Nazari, a member of the City Council, said the threat of the building collapse has considerably reduced.

MS