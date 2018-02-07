پارسی
Firefighters putting out blaze at office building
TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – Firefighters were hard at work in the early hours of Wednesday to put out the fire that had been ablaze at an Energy Ministry building in downtown Tehran since Monday. 16 people were reported as injured.
By: Mehran Riazi
2018-02-07 11:45
