PG states interests in coop. with Iran, rather than Israeli enemy

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem advised the countries of the Persian Gulf to seek interests in cooperation with Iran instead of leaning towards the Zionist regime.

“The benefit of the countries of the Persian Gulf is in aligning with the powerful country of Iran which is contributing to security, stability, and the future of the Persian Gulf states,” said Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah Party of Lebanon on Saturday.

He made the remarks on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory.

“You have no future in relations with Israel because Israelis cooperate with mercenaries. You have no future in aligning with US and global arrogant states because US is looting you, swindling you out of your money, and destructing your countries, while Iran is interacting with you for agreement, stability, and independence,” he maintained.

