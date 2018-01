SOCHI, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Only Syria's people may determine the country's future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the Syrian national dialogue congress, which officially opened in the southern Russian resort of Sochi.

"Jointly with the partners in the Astana process — Iran and Turkey, influential Arab states, Syria's neighbors, we tried to make this event as representative as possible, based on the fact that only the people of Syria have the right to determine the future of their country," the message says.

The message was read out by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

SPUTNIK/MNA