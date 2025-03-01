American Boeing 767 catches fire, makes emergency landing

FedEx cargo plane caught fire shortly after take-off from Newark Airport in New Jersey on Saturday morning after a bird strike, local US media including News Week reported.

The aircraft, a Boeing 767-3S2F, was in flames as it returned to the tarmac, landing at 8:07 a.m.—just 9 minutes after take-off.

The incident comes amid ongoing safety concerns about flying in North America. Over the past two months, there have been at least four major aviation incidents, which have increased Americans' hesitancy about flight safety.

President Donald Trump's administration is currently under scrutiny for letting hundreds of probationary Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees go only weeks after the deadliest U.S. crash in decades when an American Airlines regional jet collided with a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., in late January, killing 67 people.

MNA