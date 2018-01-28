Munich museum officially invites Iranian writer

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – For the first time, an Iranian writer has been invited to participate in the Munich Museum's White Raven festival.

For the first time, the Munich Library's International Youth Library has officially invited Iranian writer Jamshid Khanian to participate in the 2018 White Raven festival along with 12 other writers from 10 countries. The festival is scheduled to take place from July 14 to 19, 2018, in Germany's Munich.

The library’s directors wished to include guests from Asia, and they choose Iran to represent Asia.

Khanian exclusively writes for the young readers, highlighting human values, prompting interest from the Munich library. Parts of his works will be translated into German language and will be read aloud simultaneously in Persian and German languages.



