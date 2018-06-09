Iran supports ceasefire in Afghanistan: FM Spox

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Sat. that the Islamic Republic of Iran backs the truce between Afghanistan government and Taliban,

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Afghan government’s decision to establish ceasefire with the Taliban,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks after Afghanistan’s President Ghani offered temporary ceasefire with the Taliban on the occasion of the Islamic feast of Fitr, the holiday which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The Afghan Taliban followed the Afghanistan government's lead, and announced a three-day cease-fire over the Eid al-Fitr.

According to Mr. Ghasemi, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the move as a positive step towards bigger agreements which would bring permanent peace and stability for Afghanistan.

He also voiced Iran’s readiness to help and contribute to any Afghan government-led measure aiming to put forward peace in the neighboring country of Afghanistan.

