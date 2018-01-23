Defense against cruise missile tested in drill

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – The Commander of Khatam ol-Anbeya’s airborne defense commented on defense drills on the second day of the military exercise.

Commenting on the massive Iranian army’s military drills in south of Iran, Khatam ol-Anbeya’s commander of airborne defense Mohammad Yousefi Khosh Qelb said that the Raad airborne defense was launched during the exercise. His base was charged with complete surveillance of the general area of the exercise by using the radar system, setting up electronic surveillance system, electronic warfare system, high- medium and low-altitude missile system, UAV unit, and carrying out flights for collecting information.

The airborne defense unit’s mission was to provide a protective zone coverage within the exercise area and creating a support umbrella for forces on land and sea in the form of an integrated air defense network while conducting detection, identification, interception, and also engaging the enemy resulting in complete destruction of the designated targets. The designated targets included micro air vehicles, manned and unmanned flights, and cruise missiles at low- medium and high altitudes.

Other activities included tactical operations, use of indigenous equipment, testing the personnel’s ability to make decisions under unconventional circumstances, and rapid response.

The two-day military drills, code-named Muhammad Rasoulallah (Muhammad, the Messenger of God), kicked off on Monday along the Makran coastal strip and the shores of the Sea of Oman, with participation of Army's naval, ground and air forces as well as Air Defense units.



