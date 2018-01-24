US statements on use of chemical weapons in Syria unacceptable

MOSCOW, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed his country’s rejection of the latest US statements on the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

“These statements are categorically rejected by us and we can’t work with the US on this basis,” Ryabkov was quoted by Sputnik Agency as saying in a response to the US statements on incidents of using chemical weapons in Syria.

He added that “It is enough to read the draft resolution submitted to the Security Council by our permanent representative yesterday to make sure that Russia specifically is the one who calls for a comprehensive and integrated investigation into all incidents of using chemical weapons in Syria and everywhere regardless of who used such weapons.”

The Russian diplomat said that the US exploits the Syrian issue and the false accusations to continue the policy of suppressing Russia, saying “yesterday, there were statements by US senior officials on the same issue, and all of them can be explained with the same idea which is that the US considers that it is the only right one and there couldn’t be any other view on what is taking place in Syria and on the level of the world.”

SANA/MNA