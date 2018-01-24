French 'Save' Co. to invest in Ardebil prov.

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) - Prestigious French 'Save' Company will invest in Industrial Township No. 2 in Ardebil province in cooperation with Electronic Pardazesh Sabalan Company (EPS) for manufacturing electronic circuit boards for cars.

As one of the most prestigious and leading companies based in France, Save is tasked with manufacturing electronic circuit boards for vehicles, the report added.

According to the scheduled program, manufacturing automotive electronic boards will be kicked off between France’s Save Company and Iranian EPS Company in the near future.

Electronic Pardazesh Sabalan Company has been for six years producing automotive electronic boards in Ardebil which are exported to other countries.

As a knowledge-based company in Ardebil, EPS started preliminary talks with France’s Save Company in manufacturing electronic circuit boards.

Under the deal, it was envisioned that France’s Save will invest €600,000 for manufacturing car electronic parts in Iran.

After a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and 5+1 in 2015, French firms showed keen interest in making lucrative investment in Iran.

For his part, Naser Kohani Chief Executive of Electronic Pardazesh Sabalan Company said, “presently, high-quality automotive parts and equipment of the company, all observing requirements of international standards, are supplied to both domestic and foreign markets.”

With the registered brand of EPS for its products, Electronic Pardazesh Sabalan Company (Pvt.J.S) was founded in 2009 on a land area covering 5,000 square meters in Industrial Township No. 2 in Ardebil Province, he concluded.

