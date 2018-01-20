Official reveals amicable relationship between Iran and China

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran and China Joint Chamber of Commerce Asadollah Asgarowladi pointed to the envy of western countries for friendly relationship between Iran and China and said, “under such circumstances, UK and US banks do not show willingness to resume their banking cooperation with Iran.”

Speaking in a press briefing among correspondents and reporters, Asgarowladi once again pointed to the friendly ties between Iran and China and said, “after a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers, rosy and bright future was opened ahead of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international level.”

Turning to the blocking some of banking accounts of Iranians in China, he added, “a student who is not permitted to do business activity in China should not keep high amount of fund in his or her account.”

He further noted that increased exchanges between Iran and China, exceeding $40 billion, has brought about major concern for some other countries, adding, “effective steps will be taken in this regard in the field of increasing trade volume between Iran and China in future.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the China’s economic growth in 2017 and added, “China’s economic growth per annum stands at between 6 and 6.5 percent which is significant figure, so that it is predicted that China’s economic growth will hit seven percent in 2018.”

To conclude his remarks, business tie between Iran and China is long standing, so that it is not logical to tarnish this intimate relationship with some personal speculations.

