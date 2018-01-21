France calls for UNSC meeting after Turkish military operation

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) –France called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council over Syrian crisis following the launch of Turkey's military operation in northern Syria against the US-backed Kurds.

France has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council over Syria following a Turkish incursion into northern Syria's Afrin province, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday, as reported by the Reuters.

"Ghouta, Idlib, Afrin - France asks for an urgent meeting of the Security Council," Le Drian said on his Twitter feed. He added that he had spoken with his Turkish counterpart on Sunday morning.

Turkish ground forces pushed into northern Syria's Afrin province on Sunday, the army said, after Turkey launched artillery and air strikes on a US-backed Kurdish militia it aims to sweep from its border.

Turkey has described the operation as an anti-terror operation, and labeled it as ‘Operation Olive Branch’.

