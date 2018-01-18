پارسی
Closing ceremony of 13th PUIC Conf.
TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – The closing ceremony of the 13th PUIC Conference was held on Wednesday (January 17) with the Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani heading the session.
Photo: Mohsen Norouzi Fard
2018-01-18 15:05
