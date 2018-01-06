'Iranian House' goes to Midex 2018

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Idea of the 'Iranian House' with the message 'the applicability of handicrafts to everyday life' will be presented in the 8th International Exhibition of Midex.

In this exhibition, the basics of interior design are introduced using artistic handiwork with a focus on the applicable aspect of handicrafts in everyday life in order to propagate the discourse of using handicrafts.

Midex is the leading event in architecture and interior design industry in Iran. At this exhibition, companies of architecture consult and design, interior architecture, decoration applications, floor and wall coverings, curtains, decorative accessories, furniture, lighting equipment, smart systems present their new technologies, publications and services.

369 companies from 14 different countries presented their products in the 7th International Exhibition of MIDEX which was held on 2017 in Tehran international permanent fairground. The idea of 'Iranian House' is presented in this year’s edition of the exhibition.

The 8th International Exhibition of Midex is held from January 11-14, 2018 in Tehran International Permanent Fairground. 'Iranian House' booth is located in hall number 38.

