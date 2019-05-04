  1. Technology
Tehran to host intl. stationery, engineering expo

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – The sixth edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Stationery and Engineering, also known as Iran PENEX 2019, is scheduled to be held in Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Center in southern Tehran from July 2 to 5.

One of the main goals of the four-day event is to support domestic producers of stationery and engineering products.

Over 100 participants in the industry will showcase their services and products, including office machines and equipment, organizational and presentation aids, office paper, notebooks and calendars, writing and drawing utensils, printer supplies, dispatching, adhesives, stamps, office catering, paper products, gifts and packaging, high-quality paper and lifestyle products, greeting cards, gift articles and wrapping, teaching and learning aids, and classroom furnishings.

Last year’s event hosted 70 domestic exhibitors along with three companies from China, India and Turkey.

