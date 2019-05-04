Tehran to host intl. stationery, engineering expo

One of the main goals of the four-day event is to support domestic producers of stationery and engineering products.

Over 100 participants in the industry will showcase their services and products, including office machines and equipment, organizational and presentation aids, office paper, notebooks and calendars, writing and drawing utensils, printer supplies, dispatching, adhesives, stamps, office catering, paper products, gifts and packaging, high-quality paper and lifestyle products, greeting cards, gift articles and wrapping, teaching and learning aids, and classroom furnishings.

Last year’s event hosted 70 domestic exhibitors along with three companies from China, India and Turkey.

