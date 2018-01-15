Iran holds 5th rank in producing hemodialysis machines

An Iranian official said that Iran comes after Germany, Sweden, Italy and Japan and holds the fifth rank among the countries that have this developed this new technology and said “from now on, all the phases of the process of dialysis can be carried out in Iran’s hospitals and medical centers relying on our domestic knowledge.”

He highlighted the pressing need for dialysis machines in the quake-hit areas which was fulfilled through sending these machines to hospitals in western Iran.

He stressed that the price for the Iranian dialysis machine is at least %20 lower than foreign ones and added that the costs of repair and maintenance for the Iranian machine is much lower than foreign machines.

The CEO of Salam Group said that the company scientists are doing research to design a field, mobile dialysis center that can help the patients in times of crisis and natural disasters and stressed that this center will be built by Iranian scientists.

