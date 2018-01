TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on all sides involved in Iran’s nuclear deal to live up to their commitments within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a phone conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Zarif urged Chinese government to follow up Iranian oil tanker blast in south coast of China while carrying condensate to South Korea.

For his part, Wang Yi expressed his deep sorrow over the accident happened for Iranian oil tanker and added, “Chinese relief and rescue forces will make their utmost efforts to tame the fire confidently.”

