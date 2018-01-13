Syrian Army regains control of 13 villages in Aleppo

ALEPPO, Jan. 13 (MNA) --Syrian Arab Army units on Friday regained control of 13 villages in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo province, inflicting losses upon Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the area.

SANA’s correspondent said that army units and supporting forces continued its concentrated operations against al-Nusra hideouts and gatherings in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo, regaining control of the villages of Oum Ankash, al-Salihiye, Burj Hussein Daher, Tal Soma’a, Jub Atnash Foqani, Jub Atnash Tahtani, Suhour, al-Hardana, al-Asadiya, Rasm al-Ameesh, Huwair al-Hoss, al-Banawi, and Jub al-A’ama.

The correspondent said that the operations left a number of al-Nusra terrorists dead and destroyed their vehicles and fortifications.

SANA/MNA