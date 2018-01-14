Syrian Army continues operations to uproot al-Nusra in Aleppo

ALEPPO,Jan. 14 (MNA) – The Syrian Arab Army in cooperation with the allied forces achieved new victories during their continuous operations against Jabhat al-Nasra terrorist organization and its affiliated terrorist groups in Aleppo southern countryside.

SANA reporter said that the army units in cooperation with the allied forces, over the past few hours, seized control of Jabal al-Madwar, Wadi al-Sanou’, the villages of Nu’maniyah, Bouaida saghira, Mushrefat al-Bouadatin, , Bouaida Kabira and al-Wajed in the northeast of al-Damman/Jabal al-Arba’een road in the southern countryside.

The reporter added that the engineering units finished combing the liberated villages. The remnants of terrorists who fled from the liberated villages were targeted by the army’s intensive artillery and air strikes .

SANA/MNA