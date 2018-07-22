Syrian Army liberates 21 towns, villages, farms in southern region

The sources said that the areas over which the army established control are: Nabeaa al-Sakhir, al-Marbaat, al-Mouneihat, Majdolia , Kom al-Basha, Ain al-Basha, Um Batneh, Momtneh, Rasm al-Khawali, Rasm al-Halabi, Zoubeideh, al-Sheirfeh, and al-Yarzan.

Earlier, the source told SANA that army units operating in the southern region continued their operations and liberated Ahmar Gharbi hill, Ahmar Sharqi hill and the villages and towns of Rasm Qutaish, Rasm al-Zawyia, Ain Ziwan, Ain al-Abd, Kudna and al-Asbah in the areas between the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra.

The source added that a large number of terrorists were killed in the military operations and their weapons and ammunition were destroyed while the remnants of terrorists fled away.

SANA/MNA