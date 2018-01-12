Beginning of 2018, Europe's continuous security crises

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – The deployment of nearly 100,000 security forces in France to protect its citizens and increase security precautions in different countries of the European Union and the Eurozone represents the continuation of terrorism threats in the region. In other words, the "security crisis" is still a serious problem in the Green Continent, and it is likely to show itself in different ways.

Some European security officials insist that by the destruction of the ISIS caliphate in Syria and Iraq and the terrorists being scattered here and there, the likelihood of terrorist attacks has increased in the West. The reason for this issue is clear. Thousands of terrorists with European citizenship who have long been involved in the killing of innocent people in Syria and Iraq, may return to their countries and create dangerous security crises in Europe.

Now the security agencies inside the EU borders are on full standby. Although compared with last year (2016), the continent of Europe has been less exposed to terrorist attacks by Takfiri groups such as ISIS, there are still some potential security risks in countries such as France and Germany.

In recent months, German security agencies has warned about the return of terrorists to the country and the possibility of terrorist attacks. In France, according to the new law on counter-terrorism, designed by the government of Emanuel Macron, the powers of the French police have been increased to encounter security threats. France has experienced several terrorist attacks in recent years inside its borders.

In this equation, we can't ignore the right extremist currents in Europe. Although right-wing extremists are legally in power in Europe, proponents of this trend, who are mostly extremist racists and nationalists, can create a lot of security crises on their land. In recent years, common European security management has been challenged by nationalist and anti-United Europe groups. 'Security', as the minimum requirement that European citizens need in their everyday personal and social life, has become a lost circle and a mystery that few have the power to analyze.

In any case, it must be accepted that the 'security crisis' is still a critical and continuous crisis in the equations of the United European, and this crisis can be intensified this year (2018). In other words, the security crisis is a serious problem for the United Europe today. The common security systems in Europe have not only failed to improve the security situation inside the Schengen borders and other European borders, they have also turned to the informational and security Achilles heel of the EU.

Many analysts rightly believe that Europe has been the victim of the terrorism for which it has provided support in Syria and Iraq. In other words, part of the Takfiri terrorist course, the whole of which has been guided and managed by the political and security apparatus of Europe, has flared up against its leaders. Meanwhile, European authorities, just like American and French authorities, are trying to distinguish between bad terrorism and good terrorism.

From the perspective of the European authorities, any incident that occurs in the West Asia region that leads to the killing and wounding of innocent people in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and… will be desirable, and any incident occurring within the borders of England that leads to a security crisis would be intolerable. Accordingly, terrorists are divided into two categories: good and bad.

Obviously, the result of this dangerous differentiation is nothing but creating a long-lasting security crisis in today's Europe. It is clear that the European authorities, as one of the main agents in creating divisions, crises and violence in the region, will face the consequences of their dangerous and false security calculations.

In other words, the European security crisis can't be overcome until the fundamental standpoint of the European authorities on international security issues is corrected. To distinguish between bad Takfiri terrorism and the good one (based on their operational area) is the biggest mistake that the European authorities have made in recent years.

In this regard, there are other points that need to be taken into consideration. The fact is that current and past security policies in the United Europe have contributed to the creation of security crisis. The indifference of the European security services to the strengthening of racist and anti-immigration groups (such as the Pegida movement in Germany) and, consequently, their support for the Takfiri movements in the West Asia, have led to the current situation in Europe and its confrontation with security crises. It should not be forgotten that the European security agencies, in the years prior to the establishment of ISIS, were indifferent to the intellectual activities and propaganda of the Takfiri- groups supported by Saudi Arabia within the EU borders.

On the other hand, since 2013 (when the ISIS was formed), arms support by countries such as Britain, France and Germany for Saudi Arabia, which has been the main sponsor of terrorist groups in the region, has played a significant role in the survival of terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq. However, with the destruction of the ISIS caliphate in Syria and Iraq, the security risks of the return of ISIS members and other terrorists to Europe are felt more than ever.

However, the West is currently facing a heterogeneous structure of security crises that it contributed to its creation. The only way to truly confront the security crises in Europe is to transform this security structure and build a realistic structural replacement (relying on true fighting against terrorism). However, it doesn't seem that Western authorities have made their minds on this yet.

BS/PR