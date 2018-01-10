Aseman Airlines obliged to get license from US Department of Treasury in Boeing deal

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iran Aseman Airlines was obliged to get license from the US Department of Treasury for purchasing 30 Boeing aircrafts.

Deputy Chief Executive of Aseman Airlines Company for Planning and Development Affairs Mohammad Gorji made the above remark on Wednesday.

Speaking in his weekly press briefing among reporter, he pointed to signing and sealing contract with US Plane Mfg. Company “Boeing” for purchasing 30 MAX planes, he said, “the contract was inked about eight months ago in Tehran, based on which, Boeing was obliged to carry out the process of obtaining license from the US Department of Treasury in the course of nine months, so that one month has left to the due date.”

Studies indicate that Boeing is after receiving the license from the US Department of Treasury in order to put this contract into operation as soon as possible, he maintained.

Under the contract, the two sides agreed that Aseman Airlines Company should purchase 30 other planes (30 + 30) of the same brand after the delivery of the aforesaid 30 MAX Boeing 737 planes with undisclosed fee.

He further noted that 95% of value of this contract is supposed to be financed by Boeing Plane Mfg. Company, adding, “however, Aseman Airlines will pay the remaining five percent of the contract amount, so that the documents of these planes will remain with Boeing as bid bond guarantee.”

Under the agreement, Aseman Airlines Company will use these purchased planes via domestic and international routes, he said, adding, “these planes are suitable for flights to East and Central Europe, Germany, UK and Asian countries.”

Earlier, Chief Executive of Atieh Saba Investment Company Vali Azarvash had announced that the first planes purchased in post-JCPOA period from Boeing Plane Mfg. Company will be entered into the country up to the next two years.

Once US statesmen do not create any problem ahead of implementation of this contract, moreover purchasing 30 Boeing planes, the company will be able to purchase other 30 planes as well, Azarvash maintained.

In conclusion, he said that sales licenses for these 30 Boeing planes are on the very of receiving from the US Department of Treasury, adding, “under the contract, the first Boeing MAX 737 plane will hit country’s air fleet in 2020.”

