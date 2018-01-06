NIGC still after exporting gas to Georgia

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hamidreza Araghi said that the contract to export Iran’s gas to Georgia is still being negotiated between private sector, Georgia, Armenia, and Iran.

“The contract for the export of gas to Georgia has not been ruled out yet and if the agreements get finalized, the private sector will export Iranian gas to Georgia through Armenia,” said Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hamidreza Araghi.

Mr. Araghi who also serves as Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs made the remarks on Saturday.

“Iran’s geographic conditions are fit to make it possible to export gas to many countries, including Georgia, but these exports should be made through the soil of Armenia,” asserted the official.

He recounted that to put the plan into practice and finalize the deal there are many requirements to be met including the agreement with Armenia, export infrastructures, and reasonable price.

“If Iran, Armenia, and Georgia agree on gas deal, the private sector should buy gas from Iran and pay the price for swapping gas between Iran and Armenia to get gas enter Georgia,” he said.

