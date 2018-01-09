Rouhani orders to mobilize all resources to help Iranian tanker crew

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – In a meeting with foreign, oil and roads and urban development ministers, Iranian president ordered to use all the national capacities to help the crew members of the sinking Iranian oil tanker off China coast.

In the meeting, president Rouhani commanded the officials to do what they can to investigate the incident and look into the fate of the crew members of the oil tanker which collided with a chinese ship off eastern China coast and now is in danger of explosion and sinking.

The three ministers briefed the president on the latest news of the incident. After the officials presented their related reports on the incident, the president reminded them that the most important thing was determining the fate of the crew members and provide their families with necessary help.

