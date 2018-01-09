Oil tanker crew might be trapped in engine department

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The Spokesperson for the Special Emergency Committee on the Iranian Oil Tanker Incident said on Tuesday that the crew members might be trapped in the engineering department of the ship.

Mohsen Bahrami told reporters on Tuesday that the National Iranian Tanker Company had called for help to extinguish the fire and a Japanese company has agreed to act quickly.

He added that an American company had announced its readiness to put out the blaze but it did not have the necessary equipment in the sea nearby.

The Spokesperson for the Emergency Committee went on to add that only corpse that had been found and carried to Shanghai port has now been identified as Iranian though the name and his exact identity is not clear yet.

Bahrami also talked of Iranian president’s order to mobilize all resources to help the crew members of the oil tanker.

