Iran, France to hold HSE tutorial workshop in oil industry

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – An Iranian and French Training Workshop on HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) in the oil industry will be held in Tehran on Jan. 29-30, 2018.

The Iranian-French Tutorial Workshop will be held in the presence of France’s most prestigious oil and gas majors in the field of HSE in cooperation with HSE Department and Commercial – International Affairs Deputy Office of the Oil Ministry.

Focusing on salient status of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) in the prevention of damages and management of physical assets, strengthening culture of HSE based on behavior, managing eruption risk of oil and gas wells and also clarifying new environmental issues in the oil industry have been cited as the main topics of discussion in this tutorial workshop.

The training workshop will be held in English and it is expected that senior managers and experts of France’s TOTAL & IFP oil majors as well as experts of other oil and gas companies would deliver separate speeches in this workshop.

MA/4190679