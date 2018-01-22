Iran’s oil, gas harvest remarkable: Veep

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri said that the oil and gas produced from the joint fields shared by Iran and Iraq have increased significantly.

“The progress of plans of resistance economy was remarkable in the area of oil ministry and the national achievement in harvesting oil and gas from joint oil fields is significant,” said Iran’s First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri on Monday.

The Iranian official made the remarks while addressing the resistance economy committee.

He added that in some scraps of time Iran lagged behind Iraq in tapping the joint oil fields but the lack of progress has been compensated now and good plans are currently in place in the oil fields located west of the Karoun River.

In Early November 2016, Iran begun first oil production from, the North Yaran field, a field shared with Iraq after, years of delay.

The senior Iranian official underlined that the whole capacity of the country, whether in private sector or non-governmental organizations, should be utilized to meet the objective of 1,220,000 bpd of oil production.

“All governmental bodies, including the National Fund of Development, Budget and Planning Organization, and Economy Ministry should join the oil ministry to achieve this goal which is a symbol for resistance economy,” asserted Mr. Jahangiri.

YNG/IRN 82804386