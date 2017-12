TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iranian film ‘Anonymity’ directed by Alireza Samadi has won tickets to the 16th Pune International Film Festival.

The Iranian film ‘Anonymity’ which is directed by Alireza Samadi and produced by Majid Rezabala will vie at 2018 Pune International Film Festival.

The Pune International Film Festival (also known as PIFF) is held every year in the city of Pune which inherits a rich legacy of art and culture. PIFF has taken place annually in January since 2002 with the intention of providing access to global cinema and spark a cultural exchange.

‘Anonymity’ tells the story of Amir a few days before his 40th birthday. Stuck between past and present, Amir experiences events that make him question his major decisions that have shaped his life in a state of confusion, uncertainty and identity crisis.

Baran Kosari, Mohamad Hasan Majouni, Alireza Bagheri and Pouria Rahimisam have appeared before the camera in this movie.

16th Pune International Film Festival is held from 11th-18th January 2018 in Pune, India.

