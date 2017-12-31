Car import tariff rate notified at last: Industry Ministry

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The cabinet notified the car import tariff rates after holding several expert-level session.

Minimum and maximum car import tariff set 55 and 95 percent respectively.

For this purpose, the cabinet at the proposal of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and by virtue of Article 138 of the Constitution, approved the car import tariff rates.

In this regard, import of car by both real and legal entities, other than authorized sales agency, is possible in case of conclusion of contract for presenting sales and after-sales services within the framework of rules and regulations set by the Ministry of Industry.

Under the law, order registration and import of passenger cars, valued at more than $40,000 based on CFR (Cost, Freight) is strictly prohibited, the report ended.

MA/4186854