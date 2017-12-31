Tehran to receive Belarusian electric buses in 2 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – A privately-owned Iranian company is in talks with a Belarusian manufacturer ‘Belkamunmash’ for technology cooperation and investment in a new generation of electric buses in Tehran.

Mohammad Samam Sakhiravi, CEO of a privately-owned Iranian company, told reporters on Sunday that his company in cooperation with Shahab Khodro Co. have been in extensive talks with a Belarusian manufacturer of electric buses, ‘Belkamunmash’, due to the country’s 50 years of experience in the field as well as their supply of electric buses to some European and Latin American countries, including Argentina, Latvia, Mongolia and Colombia.

According to him, the buses manufactured by Belkamunmash are the new generation of electric buses equipped with a wireless system and a spercapacitor which is charged with a battery.

The first delivery of these buses will take place in two months, Sakhiravi said, adding “we have also plans for establishing a joint venture with Belkamunmash. If our government lends its support, this joint venture can become a hub for exporting buses to neighboring countries and the Middle East.”

He went on to add, “under an agreement with Shahab Khodro Co., the company will lend its platform and facilities for manufacturing of these buses, and based on a defined prospect, many of the required parts as well as the battery will be manufactured in Iran.”

Tehran suffers from air pollution caused by heavy traffic, and the introduction of electric buses to this overly-populated metropolitan city may help to reduce the level of air pollution.

