Iran demands answer from Canada on murder of Iranian citizen

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s FM Spokesman Ghasemi slammed the conduct of the Canadian police force and stated that Iran pursues the case of the murder of the Iranian citizen and demands answers from the Canadian government.

Bahram Ghasemi condemned the murder of an Iranian citizen by the Canadian police and said “unfortunately, we have been informed that an Iranian citizen, Babak Saidi, who suffered from an illness was shot dead by the Canadian police force.”

“We have been investigating the details of the incident and we are pursuing the case officially. We demand answers in this regard from the Canadian government,” Ghasemi added.

“Iranians residing in Canada encounter numerous problems in claiming their consulate rights. For the last two years, widespread attempts have been made to bring about more favorable conditions for providing Iranians with consular services in Canada. We have not obtained the desired results however,” Ghasemi concluded.

