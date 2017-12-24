Australia eager to launch mining coop. with Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – MMDIC head said Australians have voiced willingness to develop cooperation with Iran in the mineral sector.

Speaking at a meeting with the Australian ambassador to Iran Ian Biggs, Director General of Mines and Metals Development Investment Company (MMDIC), Azizollah Asari, said in addition to taking advantage of potentials and domestic resources, the general policies of the resistance economy refer to improving labor forces, promoting competitiveness of the economy, encouraging foreign investment.

“A high-profile Australian delegation will have a trip to Iran within a month,” he said.

Asari went on to say that joint investment, exchanging experts to promote technical and experiment capacities, participating in research and development sector, maintaining cooperation in producing and financing advanced machineries in mine and steel industry field and also taking advantage of technical and scientific achievements of Australia are MMDIC’s priorities.

Mines and Metals Development Investment Company (MMDIC) was established and organized in order to achieve a larger market share at the global market via enhancing the group's international products, trade and financial operations.

Abundant mineral reservoirs, good geographical situation, cheap energies, extensive transportation infrastructures and human resources are among most important items affecting stable condition of Iran’s mine and mineral industries sectors.

