World leaders felicitate Rouhani on reelection

Speaking among reporters on Tuesday, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, submitted Guterres' felicitation to President Rouhani, saying he looks forward to continue working with the Iranian president and his administration on issues of interest.

Singaporean President Tony Tan Keng Yam, in a message to Rouhani on Tuesday, also congratulated his reelection, saying it demonstrates a high level of public confidence in Iran.

He wished for the boost in relations between Iran and Singapore during President Rouhani's new tenure.

Meanwhile, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov felicitated Dr. Rouhani, saying his reelection marks popular support for his policies to strengthen and promote competitiveness in contemporary Iran.

Hungarian President János Áder and Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi were other officials who send messages to Dr. Rouhani to congratulate his on his reelection.

The incumbent President Hassan Rouhani won a landslide victory obtaining over 23.4 million of votes (57%) from more than 41 million ballots cast on May 19 in the 12th presidential election held on Friday.

