Female tennis player lands 3rd at West Asian Tournament

Final day of the second week of U13 West Asian tennis event was held in Amman where Iran’s girl tennis player in Meshkat Al-Zahra Safi stood on the third podium.

In boys’ singles, however, Sohrab Dokmechin jumped two spots and stood at the fourth place and Ali Yazdani finished eighth.

In doubles section of the Asian tournament, Iran’s girls and boys’ teams both ended in third places and won bronze medals.

Iran’s squad at the sportive event comprises Sohrab Dokmechin, Ali Yazdani, Meshkat Al-Zahra Safi and Melina Mehrani headed by Farshid Zeidi.

U13 West Asian Tennis Tournament kicked off on October 29 in Jordan and came to an end today on November 09.

